The £170million game: Monday's Championship play-off final 'the richest in world football'

Monday's Sky Bet Championship play-off final between Aston Villa and Derby will be worth £170million to the winner, making it the most lucrative one-off match in world football.

That is according to Deloitte's Sports Business Group, which says the additional revenue will come over the next three seasons even if the winner suffers relegation in their first season in the Premier League.

And if they manage to survive in the top flight, the number will rise to around £300million over the next five years.

Dan Jones, head of the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, said: "This year's final sees two clubs, who have both endured play-off defeats in recent years, fighting for a place in the financially-lucrative Premier League.

"This winner-takes-all clash will once again be a great advertisement for the Championship, with the winner guaranteed to see a significant boost to their revenues.

"The UEFA Champions League Final may draw the bigger worldwide audience of the two games but with Liverpool and Tottenham already assured of Champions League football next season, and a comparatively small bonus of £6.6million for the winner, the guaranteed financial reward on offer in North London is significantly higher than that in Madrid."

Derby's Irish defender Richard Keogh, left, with fellow Irishman Conor Sammon after suffering a Championship play-off final defeat to QPR back in 2014. Keogh will seek redemption in Monday's final against Aston Villa

According to Deloitte, a club promoted to the Premier League will benefit from around £95million in extra revenues, primarily from broadcast and commercial sources, next season.

Should they be relegated, they would be due parachute payments worth around £75million over the next two seasons.

Those numbers would only go up if they can join the 63 per cent of promoted clubs who have survived their first season in the top flight over the last 10 years.

Sam Boor, senior manager at Deloitte's Sports Business Group, added: "The financial prize for Aston Villa or Derby County, as well as Norwich City and Sheffield United, is likely to reach £300million if they survive the first season in the Premier League.

"Furthermore, any club that enjoys a sustained period of participation in the Premier League could be expected to challenge for a place in the top 30 of the Deloitte Football Money League of the highest earning clubs in world football."

