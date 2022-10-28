‘That’s just being a clown’ – Pundits lay into Manchester United’s Antony for ‘embarrassing’ showboating

Cristiano Ronaldo made a goalscoring return as Manchester United shot down Sheriff to seal Europa League qualification, but it was the showboating of summer signing Antony that was the biggest talking point at Old Trafford.

Headers from Diogo Dalot and substitute Marcus Rashford put United on course for that latest Europa League win, with returning Ronaldo wrapping up a 3-0 victory to the delight of the Old Trafford faithful.

Yet it was the antics of summer signing Antony that provided the biggest talking point, as he performed party tricks that drew a confused response from the Old Trafford crowd and a shake of the head from his manager Erik ten Hag on the bench.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Antony was taken off at half-time after some showboating that saw him pirouetting before he kicked it out of play, with commentator Robbie Savage describing his theatrics as 'embarrassing'.

"It's just ridiculous, it's showboating," Scholes told BT Sport. "He's not beating a man, he's not entertaining anybody, but that's just the way he is.

"If I was at No.6, I know what I'd be doing. I saw him do it at Ajax as well and it's the way he is, but he needs that knocking out of him.

"We saw the manager's reaction on the bench. He was not impressed and I just don't know what it achieved.

"The fans love a bit a showboating, but what does that achieve? You have to ask Antony.

"I'm not even sure it's skill, is it? Anyone can do that. It that his trademark? I think he needs a better one. I like to see skill and entertainment, but that's not skill or entertainment. That's just being a clown."

When asked whether the decision to take Antony off at half-time was due to his showboating, Ten Hag replied: "No. It was more or less planned if we were up. I wanted to see Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo close together and the dynamic on the right side."

Ten Hag also saluted the performance of his team and Ronaldo, as they secured a comfortable win.

"Seeing Ronaldo get his goal was great. He created, the team created for him and we know he has the capability to finish. He needed a goal and now I'm confident there will be more goals," added Ten Hag.

"Of course, you hope you score in the first half hour so it took a bit long but we deserved that goal.

"The second half we scored two more good goals from open play and I'm pleased with the clean sheet because we gave nothing away. It was a focused win.

"Our occupation of space in the box could still be done better, the second and third goals we did that well. We occupied positions and scored."