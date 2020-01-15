'That backfired' - Injury to Marcus Rashford sours Man United's FA Cup win

Juan Mata's second-half strike saw Manchester United advance to the FA Cup fourth round but their 1-0 victory over Wolves was soured by an injury scare to Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

Mata skilfully lifted over Norwich goalkeeper John Ruddy midway through the second half but, four days before a visit to Premier League leaders Liverpool, Rashford then hobbled off barely 15 minutes after coming off the bench.

The England forward clutched his back as he made his way towards the tunnel in the 80th minute, putting a dampener on an evening where United had to occasionally ride their luck to set up a clash with either Watford or Tranmere.

"Yeah that backfired but sometimes you have to go for them," Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted afterwards.

"He has struggled with a couple of knocks to his back lately and he got another one."

"He'll be tested in the next few days and we have to see for Sunday. He couldn't run. He struggled a little bit with his back and got another knock. It didn't help."

Amid a muted atmosphere at Old Trafford, a lo quality cup tie was won by Juan Mata's cut finish after 67 minutes, with Solskjaer putting the low key performance from both teams down to fatigue.

"I think you can see it was two teams towards the end that were tired," he added. "End to end and an open game - sometimes that doesn't suit us.

Never want to feel like I’ve let my teammates, the club and most importantly the fans down so did my very best to carry on tonight and was gutted to come off.



Top work from the lads to get into the next round 👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/ZLpxiqhtq3 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 15, 2020

"We're delighted to beat Wolves finally. Juan Mata is different class. He's got the skill, composure and even pace."

Pedro Neto had a goal ruled out because of Raul Jimenez's inadvertent handball before providing the assist early on in this third round reply while Matt Doherty headed against the post.

But United, who failed to muster a shot on target in the 0-0 draw at Molineux 10 days ago for the first time since January 2015, largely bossed the second half and probably deserved to shade the contest.

They had beaten Norwich 4-0 at the weekend, largely thanks to a double from Rashford, who was dropped to the bench, as Mason Greenwood, Daniel James and Sergio Romero were all brought into the starting line-up.

Ruddy - who replaced Rui Patricio in goal in Wolves' only change from the weekend draw against Newcastle - was able to get enough contact on the ball to prevent James dashing by him after Mata's expert clip over the top.

Jimenez's tame shot after sharply turning past Victor Lindelof gave Sergio Romero a simple save and the Wolves forward was in the thick of the action again as the visitors had a goal chalked off by VAR after 10 minutes.

Fred's attempted clearance cannoned off Nemanja Matic and into the path of Jimenez, whose unwitting handball in a challenge with Harry Maguire meant Neto's calm finish counted for nothing.

The visiting fans chanted 'it's not football any more' in frustration at the ruling, the second time across this tie Wolves have been left cursing the technology, with an identical infraction at Molineux denying Doherty a goal.

"It's constant, all we are talking about is VAR. It's ridiculous, it's stupid," Wolves defender Conor Coady told BT Sport.

"You can't celebrate. Raul Jimenez didn't even know he had handballed it. We have to get used to it. All of it is terrible. It's not for me, it's not for a lot of players. But people higher up in the game are happy with it."

Doherty went close to breaking the deadlock here but his header across goal came back off the post although United, who were seeing plenty of the ball, went close as Mata's curling effort led to a smart save from Ruddy.

James again went clean through as the half wound to a close but once more found Ruddy a difficult proposition, the former Norwich goalkeeper spreading himself and denying the youngster with his shoulder.

James flashed an effort wide from a narrow angle but there was a lack of incisiveness from either side, prompting United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to introduce Rashford and Andreas Pereira after 64 minutes.

Neither was directly involved in the opener three minutes later as a routine ball forward to the halfway line caused havoc in Wolves' back-line with Anthony Martial freeing Mata down the centre.

The Spaniard went clean through on goal and held his nerve to exquisitely chip over the advancing Ruddy.

However, barely 15 minutes after being introduced, a clearly discomforted Rashford, who had moments earlier taken a knock to the back by Doherty, made way for Jesse Lingard before heading straight down the tunnel.

Online Editors