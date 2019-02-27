Terriers defender Kongolo keeping focused after vital win

Huddersfield defender Terence Kongolo kept his emotions in check after his side’s last-gap win over Wolves halted their wretched Premier League run.

Steve Mounie struck in the first minute of added time as Huddersfield clinched their first victory in three months, having registered just one point from their previous 14 matches.

“We did well. We fought until the end and now we finally have some (more) points,” Kongolo said.

“I’m happy for everyone. Everyone is fighting, so on to the next game. It’s good for the confidence.

“But we have to take this to the next game. We have to stay focused. This game is over, we must focus on the next one.”

The Terriers travel to Brighton on Saturday 11 points adrift of safety at the foot of the table and the Holland international refused to be drawn on whether they can pull off a Great Escape.

“Game after game we will look. We don’t look too far,” he said. “This (win) is nice. Everyone is happy, the fans, the staff, everyone, so it was good to see.

“The supporters lift us every week, even when we lose. They are always with us and I’m happy about that. It’s very positive.

“But we have to keep this going and the next game we have to try and do the same.”

Kongolo was delighted for manager Jan Siewert, who had lost his first four games in charge after replacing David Wagner in January.

“I’m happy for him that he has his first win,” Kongolo added. “I’m happy for the new manager that he got these points at the John Smith’s Stadium and let’s hope in our next game away he can get some more points.”

Huddersfield’s previous win, on November 25, was against Wolves at Molineux.

Wolves defender Ryan Bennett said Huddersfield deserved to win that day, but felt they were lucky to snatch all three points on Tuesday night.

“The first game we played them they played well. We came away from it thinking they’d outplayed us,” Bennett was quoted on the club’s official website.

“(Here) was a different story, it was sloppy from both teams, it couldn’t have been a good game to watch, it felt like that.”

Wolves missed the chance to climb seventh after their five-game unbeaten run was ended.

“We weren’t at the races and we know that, it’s something to work on,” Bennett added.

“It was one of those games where, if you’re not going to win, you hold out and unfortunately we didn’t do that.”

