Thursday 10 October 2019

Terrible news for Greg Cunningham as Ireland defender is sidelined with ACL injury

Greg Cunningham has been hit with an ACL injury. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Daniel McDonnell

Greg Cunningham has received a major setback after it was confirmed that he tore his ACL in Blackburn's defeat to QPR last weekend.

The Galwegian has endured problems with injuries throughout his career and he is now facing up to another layoff.

Cunningham was enjoying a fresh start on loan at Blackburn from Cardiff but his future at Ewood Park is now up in the air after he confirmed the severity of his problem on social media.

"Unfortunately, I’ll be out for a number of months with a torn ACL," tweeted Cunningham.

"After taking a few days to process this, I’m now looking forward to the first stages of my recovery."

The 28-year-old had been named in Mick McCarthy's travelling party for the double header with Georgia and Switzerland.

Online Editors

