Ten-man Shamrock Rovers hold out for point in Europa Conference League thriller with Gent

Shamrock Rovers' Rory Gaffney (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the Europa Conference League Group F match against KAA Gent at Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

The boos from the Gent fans at half-time were music to the ears of the Rovers players.

But, in truth, they needed to get down the tunnel and regroup at that point after a first half packed with twists and turns.

It started brilliantly for the hosts, with the prospect of exiting the group stage without scoring a goal removed from the equation inside three minutes with a goal that highlighted all that was good about their play in the early exchanges.

Moving the ball efficiently out of defence, they spread the ball to the right wing back department where Neil Farrugia found space throughout the half. He embarked on a driving run and fed Richie Towell who crossed to the back post for Rory Gaffney to head home.

With the away side needing a win to stay alive, it set up an intriguing game. Naturally enough, they were going to commit bodies in the mission to avoid defeat but they were also leaving gaps.

With the attacking Rovers players tuned up for the occasion, an entertaining period followed with Gent applying pressure and threatening but also getting away with one when a Gaffney shot was touched against the post by Paul Nardi.

Gent's Joseph Okumu (left) and Shamrock Rovers' Andy Lyons battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group F match at Tallaght Stadium, Dublin.

Whatsapp Gent's Joseph Okumu (left) and Shamrock Rovers' Andy Lyons battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group F match at Tallaght Stadium, Dublin. Picture date: Thursday October 27, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Shamrock. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The Galwegian, a strong player of the year candidate, was benched for the home and away games with Molde on account of league commitments and was intent on making up for lost time.

Bradley had to play him here regardless with Aaron Greene, Graham Burke and Aidomo Emakhu on a lengthy injury list that included first choice midfielders Jack Byrne, Ronan Finn and Gary O’Neill.

They couldn’t avoid any more grief in that department, yet Dylan Watts and Chris McCann were both forced to withdrawn either side of the half hour mark.

It was desperate bad luck given their key roles with Watts a key link between midfield and attack and McCann the steadying influence in front of the back three. Roberto Lopes and Alan Mannus had already made heroic blocks before their exit and the workload increased after their departure.

Lee Grace was introduced with Sean Hoare relocated from defence into McCann’s station next to Sean Kavanagh who performed manfully after shipping a heavy first half knock. Justin Ferizaj stepped in for Watts.

There was no lack of enthusiasm and endeavour but valuable positional awareness was lost from the heart of the side.

Bradley’s charges started the second half under siege, with Gent fluffing their lines from promising positions with a helpful hint of desperation setting in. It meant they were sloppy in terms of minding the house and the Hoops looked extremely dangerous on the counter with Richie Towell and the rampaging Farrugia so close to getting on the end of breaks.

Indeed, as the match entered its final quarter, the Hoops had regrouped to a promising position with visiting boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck increasingly exasperated as chances slipped away.

But their luck would turn. Eagerness from Ferizaj in following through on a tackle resulted in the awarding of a second yellow card by the Austrian official. He gave the official a decision to make given he was on a booking, but while his protests were understandable, it’s a valuable lesson for the 17-year-old.

The hill leading to the finishing line was closer to a mountain now, and from the next phase of play Gent levelled with sub Hyunseok Hong timing a far post run to slot home from close range.

With no experienced midfielders or attackers on the bench to freshen things up, Rovers had no option but to just dig in and try to hang on with Lopes, Dan Cleary and Grace looking for as much protection as possible from overworked players ahead of them as Gent shifted it from side to side.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Cleary, Lopes, Hoare; Farrugia, Towell, McCann (Grace 34), Lyons; Towell, Watts (Ferizaj 24); Gaffney.

Gent: Nardi, Okumu, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Godeau; Hauge (Hong 61), Marreh (Kums 45), Odjidja-Ofoe (Van Den Bergh 87), Samoise; Hjulsager; Salah, Depoitre.

Referee: Julian Weinberger (Austria).