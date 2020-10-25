Ten-man Everton beaten for the first time at Southampton

James Ward-Prowse wheels away after scoring the opener against Everton (Andy Rain/PA)

Premier League leaders Everton suffered their first defeat of the season as Southampton closed out an impressive 2-0 home win.

The Toffees boasted a 100 per cent record from their first four games and held defending champions Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in last week’s Merseyside derby.

Lucas Digne, top, was dismissed for his tackle on Kyle Walker-Peters (Frank Augstein/PA)

Whatsapp Lucas Digne, top, was dismissed for his tackle on Kyle Walker-Peters (Frank Augstein/PA)

But Carlo Ancelotti’s side left St Mary’s with nothing on Sunday afternoon, conceding first-half goals to Saints skipper James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams and failing to score for the first time in the 2020-21 campaign.

Things ended on an even sourer note for Everton when Lucas Digne was shown a straight red card for a badly-timed challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters.

Jamie Vardy grabbed yet another goal against Arsenal (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Whatsapp Jamie Vardy grabbed yet another goal against Arsenal (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Leicester condemned Arsenal to their third defeat of the season as Jamie Vardy continued his hot streak against the Gunners.

With the score at 0-0 in the 80th minute the former England striker broke free, latching on to Cengiz Under’s cross to nod a diving header past Bernd Leno.

The sides began the day locked in mid-table on nine points, with the result lifting the Foxes to fourth place while Mikel Arteta’s men remained in 10th.

Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow looks as Raul Jimenez's shot beats him (Stu Forster/PA)

Whatsapp Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow looks as Raul Jimenez’s shot beats him (Stu Forster/PA)

At Molineux a pair of late goals from Wolves and Newcastle livened up a tightly-fought encounter that ended 1-1.

The home side took the lead with 10 minutes remaining as Mexico striker Raul Jimenez lashed home a brilliant 20-yard effort after taking one touch to set himself.

Callum Wilson won a free-kick as the whistle approached and Jacob Murphy, on his first start of the season, cleverly whipped his effort around the wall to beat Rui Patricio at his near post.

PA Media