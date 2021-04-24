'Telling Stephen I was going was so difficult’ - Ruaidhri Higgins on why he left the Ireland set-up

When Ruaidhrí Higgins decided to accept the offer to become Derry City manager, he braced himself for a tough phone call.

The FAI’s chief scout and opposition analyst had spoken briefly with Stephen Kenny when the club made an official approach to Abbotstown to begin negotiations, but a second discussion late on Thursday to confirm he was actually taking up the chance was emotional because of his close relationship with the Irish boss.

“Without doubt, it was one of the most difficult conversations I’ve ever had in my life,” said Higgins last night, speaking to the Irish Independent after finding a brief gap in a hectic day.

“He’s been a massive part of my life, he’s shaped my career, he’s been my mentor, and I can’t say anything else other than it was an extremely difficult conversation. He showed real class and appreciated where I was coming from.

“The most difficult part of all of this was leaving himself and the rest of the staff who I also have a good relationship with.

“But I’ve been offered a long-term contract (three and a half years) by my hometown club which I support and that I have a massive affiliation with. I just felt it was too hard to turn down. My gut feeling was telling me to take it.

“Yes, my relationship with Stephen was pulling me in a different direction at times but I went with the gut feeling.

“He understood the opportunity that was presented to me. He gave me his blessing.”

The extent to which it came out of the blue is summed up by Higgins’ recent work schedule.

Last weekend, he was over the water watching three different League One games; Peterborough versus Northampton on the Friday, and a Saturday double-header featuring MK Dons versus Portsmouth and Oxford against Gillingham.

The 36-year-old father of two young children has spent a lot of time away during the pandemic and returning to work full-time in his native county will provide some consistency at home, but that wasn’t a factor in the call. It was purely a football equation.

Another jaunt was booked in for this weekend before Derry’s decision to part with Declan Devine took things in another direction.

Higgins oversaw training yesterday afternoon with his new group and will be in the dugout for this evening’s trip to face Sligo Rovers.

There hasn’t been time to breathe and reply to a large volume of messages, nor was there the opportunity to have a proper discussion with Kenny about the task he faces at the club which played a massive part in the Dubliner’s managerial career.

With Damien Duff and Alan Kelly already having left Kenny’s original backroom staff, Higgins was conscious of adding another headache but ultimately had to put his own ambitions first.

The fact that he’s leaving to become his own boss makes it dramatically different from the other departures, and Higgins – who played a part in the recruitment of his one-time Coventry team-mate Anthony Barry to replace Duff – feels he is leaving a winning formula behind.

“I’ve absolutely no doubt in my mind that the international team will get better and better, and results will come, I truly believe that,” said Higgins.

“I’ve no doubt in my mind that Stephen will be a massive success as an Ireland manager along with his staff, along with Anthony Barry and Keith Andrews. He’s got brilliant people around him. I really liked the interaction with the players, it was a brilliant job.

“Stephen is an amazing manager, an amazing person to work with and I’ve no doubt he will drive it forward.”

Kenny was conscious this day might come eventually for Higgins but the timing did come as a surprise.

Other members of the Derry dressing-room speak of the rapport that Higgins struck up with Kenny when they both arrived at The Brandywell in 2004.

The manager respected the football opinions of the ball-playing midfielder and later brought him to Dundalk both as a player and then as an opposition analyst when his career on the pitch was winding down in late 2016.

The only time they’ve spent apart since then was when Kenny was Ur-21 manager and Higgins stepped up to become assistant at Dundalk.

But when the FAI brought forward Kenny’s promotion to the senior role, he instantly came calling for Higgins when there was a full-time gig to offer him.

“It was an amazing opportunity and I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” said Higgins.

“My relationship with Stephen goes back such a long time. I admire the man and have so much respect for him because from a football sense I owe absolutely everything to him.

“He’s shaped my career to date and has just been a phenomenal person and mentor for me.

“The plan was always to become a manager and Stephen would have known that. It came very quickly and a quick decision had to be made.

“It was always an ambition of mine to manage this club and it’s been offered to me and the board have backed me and basically gave me longevity and time to build the club and drive it forward to the top end of Irish football.

“I just couldn’t turn it down in the end. I was given permission by Stephen and Jonathan Hill and the board to go and speak to Derry and I am very grateful for that.

“I discussed absolutely everything with my wife Lisa and it was purely a football decision in the end. It was something I felt I had to take and meet head on.”

Higgins has brought his old Bohs team-mate Raff Cretaro with him and will make another addition to his backroom team in due course.

The happiest time of his playing career was competing for leagues and cups in front of family and friends while Kenny was in charge. It’s now over to him to bring those days back.