| 3.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Telling Stephen I was going was so difficult’ - Ruaidhri Higgins on why he left the Ireland set-up

In an exclusive interview, Derry City’s new boss explains why he couldn’t turn down the chance to manage his local club

Newly-appointed Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium after taking his first training session with his team yesterday. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Newly-appointed Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium after taking his first training session with his team yesterday. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Newly-appointed Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium after taking his first training session with his team yesterday. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Newly-appointed Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium after taking his first training session with his team yesterday. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

When Ruaidhrí Higgins decided to accept the offer to become Derry City manager, he braced himself for a tough phone call.

The FAI’s chief scout and opposition analyst had spoken briefly with Stephen Kenny when the club made an official approach to Abbotstown to begin negotiations, but a second discussion late on Thursday to confirm he was actually taking up the chance was emotional because of his close relationship with the Irish boss.

Privacy