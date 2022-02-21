The latest Irish teenager to play on the Premier League stage had barely finished his shower, having made his league debut at the tender age of 17, and the drum was already being beaten.

Voices raged that Stephen Kenny simply has to call up Evan Ferguson for the friendly games next month for a senior cap. Barely with his feet on the stage, he’s already the great white hope.

Ferguson’s own tale to date, and how he has done so well in his short time at Brighton, and that Graham Potter deems him good enough to play in the Premier League, suggests he can deal with the pressures that come his way.

He was just 14 when he made his first team debut for Bohemians. At the time there was an outcry from some quarters, suggesting that a dressing room full of grown men was no place for a boy.

His then manager, Keith Long, listened to numerous voices, especially Evan’s dad Barry, who had vast experience as a player before making that call and putting him into the Bohs team.

So, Kenny is likely to think long and hard, and err on the side of caution and player welfare, when he assesses what Ferguson has to offer his team and to Irish football. Kenny handed out senior caps to teenagers like Adam Idah, Gavin Bazunu and Andrew Omobamidele, so age is no barrier to the Ireland manager.

But teenage dreams can vanish before a player’s eyes before anyone knows what has happened, and never before has the use of kid gloves been as vital in seeing a young player’s career carry on, not crash and burn.

We’ve been here before: between 2009 and 2018, 12 players eligible for the Republic of Ireland played in the Premier League while in their teens.

We lost two (Declan Rice and Jack Grealish) to our near neighbour. Of the remaining ten, just one (Ciaran Clark) would become a regular in that division, only three (Clark, Greg Cunningham, Derrick Williams) would win senior international caps.

Irish football has a very mixed experience with young talent on that stage.

The two most recent Irish teenagers (before Ferguson) to debut in the Premier League (Idah and Omobamidele) were on an upwards curve before injury cruelly knocked them off course, but another player from that crop who also played in the Premier League as a teenager (Mark Travers) is unstoppable.

Gavin Bazunu only turned 20 on Sunday but has already amassed vast experience, with club and country. Dara O’Shea will play in the Premier League again too, if not with West Brom then with a bigger club.

But others find that road to the top has booby traps. In December 2019 alone, three young Irish strikers all played in the Premier League, for Tottenham (Troy Parrott), Brighton (Aaron Connolly) and Southampton (Michael Obafemi).

In February 2022, Parrott and Connolly were been loaned out and Obafemi was sold on, all to lower-league clubs. Parrott is impressing with MK Dons, and more goals for Middlesbrough will feed Connolly’s confidence, but two and a bit years later, their progress has stuttered.

The good news on Ferguson is that it can be done. Early promise, in those difficult teenage years, can be sustained and can be long-lasting.

Of the ten Irish players with the most Premier League appearances on their records, five made their Premier League debuts as teenagers (Richard Dunne, Stephen Carr, Robbie Keane, Shane Long and Damien Duff), and four more (Shay Given, John O’Shea, Roy Keane, Rory Delap) were 21 or under.

The crop of Irish talent who have come through, or tried to come through, in the last five years found their route blocked off, while acts of larceny by England with Rice/Grealish is another problem. Injuries play their part, especially when a teenage body is exposed to so much adult football so early.

Michael Obafemi was a debutant with Southampton at 17. In four seasons since then, Obafemi has started just 14 league games.

So Ferguson needs time and patience, not pressure, as to allow his immense talent blossom, not flounder.