Taoiseach rejects calls for review of horse and greyhound racing fund

The horse and greyhound racing industries benefit from hundreds of millions of government funding. Image: Sportsfile.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has rejected calls for a review of the Horse and Greyhound Racing Fund that pumps €100m per year into the governing bodies of the respective organisations.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin raised today’s Independent.ie story on the redistribution of betting tax during Dail business, arguing that the state spending in this area does not stand up to scrutiny.

He referenced ‘pathetic facilities’ for football in Ireland, with reference to the locally-based members of Ireland’s Women’s World Cup squad.

However, Varadkar launched a robust defence of government policy on the fund that has diverted €1.5 billion of public funds into horse and greyhound racing between 2001 and 2021 – with €494m of that coming from general taxation and the rest from the betting levy which is generated from business on all sports.

The FAI have commissioned a report to analyse the fund, which calls for the spreading of that income around.

Varadkar indicated he was strongly opposed to that concept.

“I just don’t agree with your approach on this,” he replied, “I wouldn’t pit sport against the equestrian industry in Ireland. There was a time where the budget for sport in Ireland was something like €7m. Now it’s going to be €150m and we’re going to continue to invest in sport. I don’t think you should pit sport against the equestrian industry.

“The equestrian industry, Horse Sports Ireland, stud farms… employs tens of thousands of people. It’s worth around a billion euros per year. If you want to do them down, don’t pit them against sport, that’s not fair.”

Government policy on the issue is centred around the definition of horse and greyhound racing as an industry rather than a sport with discretion over the fund handed to the Minister of Agriculture in 2009.

But the analysis from KHSK consultants explores how the funding stream was established and how it has been used for prizemoney in the racing sphere and administration costs in the greyhound world.

Opposition calls for a value-for-money assessment under the specific criteria of the fund as it was established were voted down last year.

The FAI feel they would be entitled to around €20m per year if the 2pc levy was allocated on the basis of the sports which generate bets.

KHSK’s report questions the ‘unusual funding mechanism’ for horse racing and greyhound racing that is ‘out of line’ with Ireland’s general tax policy.

It also questions the employment figures quoted by government in defence of their support of the racing and greyhound sector, with a Deloitte report for HRI in 2017 including 6,000 betting office staff and an unspecified 7,700 who benefit from the ‘ripple effect’ of racing but have no connection to it.