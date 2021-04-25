Taoiseach Micheál Martin says UEFA ‘out of order’ over fan conditions that saw Dublin lose Euro 2020 games

Taoiseach Mícheál Martin has criticised UEFA for putting in place the preconditions which led to Dublin losing the right to co-host the Euro 2020 finals.

UEFA confirmed on Friday that, because national and local authorities in Dublin could not provide guarantees that at least 25% of the capacity of the Aviva Stadium would be open to supporters, Dublin was off the list of host cities and the games scheduled for the city were awarded to St Petersburg.

"I thought Uefa were out of order, quite frankly, putting that condition on countries,” Martin told RTÉ.

“To be putting obligations on countries to force spectators in prematurely in my view was a wrong call by the footballing authorities, and I never thought it was a realistic proposition. We need to learn from previous experiences, let's learn solidly, we moved very well in April.

"I want to be at a match, I'd love nothing more than to be at a club championship match and that may happen before the end of the summer but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves."