Tammy Abraham double earns Frank Lampard first win as Chelsea boss

Tammy Abraham hit his first Premier League goals as Chelsea edged a thrilling encounter at Norwich to give manager Frank Lampard his first win.

Academy product Abraham started and finished the scoring as the visitors secured a 3-2 victory in East Anglia.

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki twice equalised for the hosts during a breathless 45 minutes after Mason Mount had restored Chelsea’s advantage with his second of the season.

But Chelsea were more dominant after the break and another smart finish from Abraham proved enough for Lampard to claim his first three points.

He was the last manager to leave Carrow Road with a league win after his Derby side won a seven-goal thriller in December.

This victory was nearly as exhilarating as Abraham stepped up to deliver the goods for a Chelsea team which was already without the injured N’Golo Kante before Pedro suffered a hamstring issue in the warm-up.

Despite those setbacks, Chelsea were ahead from their first attack, Cesar Azpilicueta getting forward on the overlap and crossing to Abraham, who finished with aplomb.

The Canaries, despite having their feathers ruffled, were level just three minutes later as Cantwell exchanged passes with Pukki before tapping home the equaliser.

The visitors kept control of the contest and duly re-established their lead with a little over 15 minutes on the clock, Mount showing great composure to tuck away his second goal of the season.

Lampard’s side could have taken control of the game soon after were it not for a fine save from Tim Krul, who reacted well to tip Andreas Christensen’s diving header over his crossbar.

With attack on top, it was little surprise that Norwich got themselves back level before half-time, with Pukki again on the score sheet.

Cantwell’s clever flick set Emi Buendia away and he rolled a perfect pass into the feet of Pukki, who converted from a tight angle, although Kepa Arrizabalaga should have done better in the Chelsea goal.

A clever short free-kick routine almost had Norwich ahead for the first time, but Kepa pushed clear Buendia’s shot before holding Grant Hanley’s effort from the rebound.

Chelsea were still enjoying more of the ball in dangerous areas but the sides went in level at the break.

Lampard’s men dominated after the restart, all but camped in the Norwich half without really crafting a clear-cut opening to regain the lead.

They were denied a penalty just after the hour-mark, the video assistant referee siding with Martin Atkinson after he opted not to penalise Marco Stiepermann after a coming together with Azpilicueta.

Chelsea would eventually find their way through soon after, Mateo Kovacic sliding a pass into Abraham, who fired past two defenders and into Krul’s net, the Norwich goalkeeper clearly unhappy at his failure to keep it out.

After fighting back in the first half, Norwich’s energy appeared sapped and they could not muster a third equaliser of the afternoon to deny Lampard his first taste of victory.

Lampard told BT Sport: "It was a tough test and Norwich will get a lot of points here because they are a really good side and I thought we played really well.

"It was hard here in these conditions and we controlled large parts of the game, but we shouldn't have given two goals away and we need to be more clinical. If we are more clinical then we take the game away from Norwich and don't have a nervy last five or 10 minutes.

"But I thought there were some really good elements to our game and I'm pleased. It's a first win as well so I'm really pleased."

Lampard continued: "I'm pleased for the young players and I'm particularly pleased for Tammy because it's his first goals for us and he's starting and competing and they were two really good goals.

"We need to win games, we're Chelsea. Nothing is easy in this league, nothing is a given. Our performances haven't given us what we've deserved so far. Today it did but, as I said, it could have been more comfortable."

On the injuries to Pedro and Mount, the Chelsea boss added: "Pedro felt his hamstring in the warm up so it could be a small strain there, whereas with Mason it was more of a kick on his calf so hopefully he will recover.

"We adjusted well to that as Pedro was a late change and Ross (Barkley) came in and did really well."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke told BT Sport: "We came pretty close, I think it's small details that make the difference. The draw at half-time was probably the right result.

"There were periods where Chelsea put us under pressure and dominated but sometimes you have to accept that good sides like Chelsea are going to do that and dominate you. We hit the crossbar and created a few chances and it was a close game.

"In general the officials were not crucial for the result, but my feeling was that five minutes to add at the end was not acceptable. Chelsea are an experienced team and took their time and had two cramps in the final few minutes and pretended to be injured.

"I would also expect the same of my players, so I don't accuse them. But with all the VAR and injuries please add the time on at the end, this is the situation I was not happy with."

