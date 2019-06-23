Tammy Abraham determined to make his mark at Chelsea

Tammy Abraham insists it is now or never for Chelsea ’s loan army to make their mark as he revealed he is planning to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The striker, who will return from a season-long loan at Aston Villa, is due to link up with Blues ahead of their pre-season tour to Japan.

Chelsea have been hit with a transfer embargo by FIFA, banning them for registering players for two windows after breaching regulations regarding minors.

Chelsea had 41 players out on loan last season – including Abraham’s Under-21 team-mates Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori at Derby.

And after selling Eden Hazard to Real Madrid for £89million this month Abraham wants to finally make an impact at Stamford Bridge with the Blues unable to sign a replacement.

“Yes, definitely. That’s how all the young players at the club are looking at it,” said the forward, who will return home after England Under-21s’ failed Euro 2019 campaign following Monday’s final Group C game with Croatia in San Marino.

“There is a great chance for us so we must get our heads down and training and go for it at Chelsea.

“I have already been talking to the club about pre-season. I’m going to have a couple of weeks and then come back hitting the ground running.

“I do feel ready for Chelsea. I really do. There is no better time for a young player to be at Chelsea. I am going to give it my all.

“I feel I needed that little push, some people might call more experience. Obviously I had a season at Swansea which didn’t go too well but that is another experience in itself.

“I had that season at Bristol City, my first experience of proper men’s football that gave me such a valuable insight into what to expect.

“Then this season at Aston Villa as well when I played under the pressure of people asking if I could score goals and help them get back into the Premier League.

“Well I have been there, done that and now I have full confidence in my ability to score for Chelsea in the Premier League.”

Record Chelsea scorer and current Derby boss Frank Lampard is heavily tipped to replace Maurizio Sarri, who joined Juventus last week, as manager and Abraham would be excited to work with him.

“Yeah, if it was him to take over the job. I believe in myself and there is no better guy to play under as well,” said the 21-year-old, who scored 26 times last season as Villa secured promotion by beating Lampard’s Derby in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

“He’s someone you have grown up watching and has been at Chelsea forever. Like I say, he knows about me as well – I played against his team in the play-off final!”

England Under-21s cannot reach the last four at Euro 2019 after defeats to France and Romania last week.

Abraham – who has one senior cap – came off the bench to score in Friday’s 4-2 loss to Romania in Cesena and will start his final Under-21 game in Serravalle.

“It is quite sad really. Demarai (Gray) and I were reminiscing in our room last night,” he added.

“This is our last Under-21 tournament and it is only just hitting us now really. You still believe in your head that you are young.

“It’s sad as well because we wanted to finish with a win. Most of us know we have fantastic players. I believe most of us can go back to our clubs and be banging on the door of the first teams.”

Press Association