Tammy Abraham credits manager Frank Lampard for Chelsea comeback

Tammy Abraham hailed Frank Lampard’s half-time rallying cry after Chelsea’s comeback at West Brom.

The striker scored an injury-time leveller to rescue a 3-3 draw and cap the visitors’ excellent fightback from 3-0 down.

Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi also struck in the second half after Callum Robinson’s double and Kyle Bartley had put Albion in control.

Chelsea looked beaten at the break and Abraham revealed Lampard’s words helped turn the game around.

“We went in at half-time and everyone was a bit down and so the manager had to lift us up,” he told the club’s official site.

“He said we don’t look like a team right now willing to go out in the second half and as a team we had to lift each other, and you could see that in the performance in the second half.

“We knew we had to come out in the second half and keep going and not drop our heads and that is what we did.

“In the first half we made it difficult. I had a chance in the first half that I should have put away, someone at my level should take those chances. We had a few chances in the first half while West Brom scored from every shot.

Expand Close Tammy Abraham attempts a shot on goal against West Brom (Laurence Griffiths/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tammy Abraham attempts a shot on goal against West Brom (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

“When the first few chances don’t go in you start to panic a bit and we made a few errors and at our level we should not make those errors, but we are still a work in progress and hopefully we can improve.”

Marcos Alonso and Thiago Silva gifted Robinson his goals while Bartley was left unmarked to volley in from close range as the Baggies went 3-0 up inside 30 minutes.

Abraham added: “First of all we need to cut out the mistakes as a team, not just defensive work, so we don’t concede. We need to be strong together and keep encouraging one another.”

Albion were denied a first win of the season having lost heavily to Leicester and Everton and they have conceded 11 goals in their opening three league games.

But Robinson, who has now scored three times after returning on a permanent deal from Sheffield United in the summer, believes they can take heart from Saturday’s display.

Expand Close Callum Robinson strikes for West Brom (Nick Potts/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Callum Robinson strikes for West Brom (Nick Potts/PA)

“Obviously there was disappointment and it feels a little like you’ve lost but once we break it down we can take positives,” he told the club’s official site.

“Before the game if you get a point against a Chelsea team like this then you probably would’ve taken it.

“We’ve had tough games at the start of the season and built on that, improved today and gained confidence against a really good Chelsea.

“The first half we were at it and then in the second half it was a different kind of game but in the bigger picture we need to move on from here.”

PA Media