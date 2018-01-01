Dusan Tadic has urged Southampton to be bold as they seek to end their winless run against Crystal Palace.

Dusan Tadic has urged Southampton to be bold as they seek to end their winless run against Crystal Palace.

Tadic - we need to play with more courage

Saints have not won in eight games but recovered from their 5-2 Boxing Day thrashing by Tottenham to claim an encouraging 0-0 draw at Manchester United on Saturday.

Midfielder Tadic believes that has given them something to build on as they prepare to host Palace in their next Premier League outing on Tuesday. The Serbian said: "We have quality. We need to believe in ourselves and to play with more courage.

"We showed (against United) we have the mentality to keep a clean sheet and be more dangerous. "We had some chances and maybe we should have taken three points but I think we need to be happy with the point.

"Now we need more points and we need to show this in other games." Tadic puts Southampton's improvement after the Spurs loss down to a better attitude.

The 29-year-old said: "I think we showed what I said - a great mentality. We defend together, we attack together and this is the main point and goal." Southampton now take on a Palace side who have lost just one of their last 10 games.

Their positive form under Roy Hodgson continued as they took an unexpected point off runaway leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

Tadic said: "It's a very important game for us. I hope we will take three points, but they're a very strong team and difficult to beat. I hope we can do that but we need to prepare well for that."

Press Association