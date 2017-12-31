Sport Soccer

Sunday 31 December 2017

Swansea's Kyle Naughton gets three-match ban after accepting FA charge

Swansea defender Kyle Naughton has been banned for three games after accepting a Football Association charge of violent conduct.
Swansea defender Kyle Naughton has been banned for three games after accepting a Football Association charge of violent conduct.

Swansea defender K yle Naughton will be banned for three games after accepting a Football Association charge of violent conduct.

Television pictures showed Naughton stamping on Watford striker Stefano Okaka during Swansea's 2-1 win at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

"The incident was not seen by the match officials but caught on video," read an FA statement.

Naughton had been given until 5pm to respond to the charge, but Swansea have told Press Association Sport that they will not appeal against the decision.

The 29-year-old full-back will miss Premier League games against his former club Tottenham and Newcastle, as well as Swansea's FA Cup third round trip to Wolves on Saturday.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport