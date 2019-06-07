Sport Soccer

Swansea’s Daniel James to join Manchester United as clubs agree deal

The Wales international has passed a medical and is set to complete his move to Old Trafford next week.

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Swansea for Daniel James (Nick Potts/PA).
Manchester United have announced they have agreed a deal to sign Swansea winger Daniel James.

United will pay Swansea £18million, including add-ons, for the 21-year-old Wales international, Press Association Sport understands.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed, in principle, terms with both Swansea and Daniel James for his transfer to the club,” a statement on the Premier League side’s official website read.

“Daniel has successfully completed a medical at the Aon Training Complex. Further details will be communicated once the international transfer window opens next week.”

