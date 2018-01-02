Swansea v Spurs - Story of the match

Fernando Llorente returned to haunt former club Swansea and Dele Alli struck late on as Tottenham claimed a fifth win in six Premier League games on a rainy night in south Wales.

Llorente struck a controversial 12th-minute goal - his first in the Premier League for Spurs, after Harry Kane had been named on the bench following a seasonal heavy cold - before Alli clinched matters in the final minute for a 2-0 victory.

Television pictures clearly showed Llorente standing in an offside position when he met Christian Eriksen's free-kick. Tweet of the match

"What a great start into 2018! Good win team! #COYS #THFC #HappyNewyear" - Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) salutes Tottenham's winning start to the new year. Star man - Christian Eriksen

Despite the difficult conditions, which looked as if it might threaten the game during a first-half deluge, the Dane often made it look easy. Excellent range of passing and his quality free-kick set up Fernando Llorente for the first Spurs goal. Also went close with a second-half free-kick. In with the crowd

Swansea fans urged chairman Huw Jenkins to quit in the 27th minute. Echoing the call of the Swansea City Supporters' Trust earlier in the week, the 27th minute was chosen as it is the number of people in the American consortium which completed its controversial takeover of the club in July 2016. Jenkins must have been twitching nervously in his seat in the directors' box. Data point

No player since Liverpool's Jack Balmer in 1946 had scored hat-tricks in three successive English league games. Harry Kane had the opportunity to equal that record after trebles against Burnley and Southampton. But Kane started on the bench after suffering a cold over the new year and did not arrive on the pitch until the 67th minute - his major contribution setting up Alli's clincher.

Ratings

Swansea: Lukasz Fabianski: 7, Angel Rangel: 5, Mike van der Hoorn 6, Federico Fernandez 6, Alfie Mawson 6, Martin Olsson 7, Sam Clucas 7, Tom Carroll 5, Renato Sanches 6, Nathan Dyer 6, Jordan Ayew 6, Substitutes: Luciano Narsingh (for Rangel, 53) 6, Oli McBurnie (for Dyer, 70) 6, Wayne Routledge (for Carroll, 78) 6. Tottenham: Hugo Lloris 7, Kieran Trippier 7, Davinson Sanchez 5, Jan Vertonghen 7, Ben Davies 7, Eric Dier 6, Christian Eriksen 8, Dele Alli 7, Erik Lamela 6, Son Heung-min 6, Fernando Llorente 7. Substitutes: Victor Wanyama (for Sanchez, 59) 6, Harry Kane (for Llorente 67) 6, Moussa Sissoko (for Lamela, 76) 6. Who's up next?

Tottenham v West Ham (Premier League, January 4)

Wolves v Swansea (FA Cup, January 6)

Press Association