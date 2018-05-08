Swansea v Southampton – Story of the match

After 72 minutes of frenetic action, substitute Manolo Gabbiadini, who had only been on the pitch for five minutes, provided the decisive moment when he reacted quickest to Charlie Austin’s parried shot in a crowded goalmouth.

West Brom needed a draw here to stay alive until the final game, but their brave bid under caretaker manager Darren Moore is over and the Baggies will spend next season in the Sky Bet Championship.

A huge night for Southampton



Next: Huddersfield travel to Chelsea on Wednesday night knowing a point will be enough to ensure #PL survival pic.twitter.com/XG21ZYiarT — Premier League (@premierleague) May 8, 2018

Tweet of the match

Star man – Charlie Austin

Charlie Austin (left) looked the man most likely for Southampton

Austin was the focal point of the Saints attack, and although he adopted a shoot-on-sight policy, was a threat throughout. He should have done better with a low shot in the first half, while a free header in the second was also straight at the goalkeeper.