Swansea v Arsenal – story of the match

Cech’s scuffed kick allowed Jordan Ayew to roll home a 61st-minute winner after Sam Clucas had put Swansea on level terms, instantly cancelling out Nacho Monreal’s first-half opener.

Clucas claimed his second three minutes from time to finish off Arsenal, who have now gone six games without victory for the first time since December 2012.

🙌 GET IN THERE!!!!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jynbyghMIU — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 30, 2018

Tweet of the match:

I would genuinely rather have Donald Trump as Arsenal manager. pic.twitter.com/c8pixGGsOf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 30, 2018

Star man: Jordan Ayew

Never stopped harrying and hustling the Arsenal defence as his energy and movement gave Swansea a constant attacking outlet. Deservedly capped his night’s work by punishing Cech’s scuffed clearance – his fifth goal in nine games.