Swansea supporters' group calls for chairman Huw Jenkins to go

The Trust, which owns over 21 per cent of the Premier League club, spoke out in the wake of Jenkins giving interviews to various media outlets on Friday surrounding the takeover of Swansea in July 2016 and the subsequent fall-out from the change of ownership.

The acquisition of the club by an American consortium, led by businessman Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, has led to bitterness and rancour off the field and problems on it with Swansea fighting a relegation battle for the third successive season. Jenkins, who has been in the post 15 years and overseen Swansea's rise from the foot of League Two, has been targeted with significant abuse from supporters at matches for some time.

And the Trust - which has contradicted Jenkins' claim that it did know about the US consortium buying the club before the deal was concluded - has now urged the Swansea chairman to quit. "It is disingenuous at the very least and deliberately misleading at worst to state that the Trust could have been included in the deal if this was our wish," said a Trust statement.

"The Trust was deliberately excluded from the 2016 sale by the selling shareholders. "There was no will on the part of the selling shareholders to include the Trust within the deal. We cannot be clearer on that point.

"We cannot know or understand why Huw Jenkins has chosen to say these things. "It is difficult, especially when a significant proportion of the matchday crowd are calling for your removal from the role of chairman.

"The Supporters' Trust today joins those calling for Huw Jenkins' removal as chairman of Swansea City Football Club."

Jenkins has retained the support of the club's American owners, despite the club's perilous league position and questions over the club's recruitment strategy.

Swansea have failed to adequately replace key players like Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente, who were sold in the summer without much of that money being reinvested in the squad. Carlos Carvalhal became the club's fifth manager in little over two years last week, with Swansea bottom of the table before Saturday's 2-1 win at Watford. Kaplan said of Jenkins in April: "I expect him to be here a long time. He cares about the club deeply... and was instrumental in getting the club to where it is."

But Jenkins cast doubt on his future on Friday when he told WalesOnline: "I have to take responsibility. If the club are relegated, I would certainly consider (quitting).

"I am not that naive or arrogant or whatever the words are that I am not responsible. "If we continue on this path of hardly winning football games, yes, I have no doubt it is (untenable)."

