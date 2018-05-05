Swansea remain deep in relegation mix as Ryan Fraser goal earns Bournemouth win

Swansea missed out on the chance to ease their relegation fears as they went down 1-0 at Bournemouth.

With Stoke having been condemned to the drop earlier on Saturday, the Swans would have gone a long way to ensuring they do not take one of the remaining two spots by emerging from the Vitality Stadium with the three points, but they were undone by Ryan Fraser’s first-half goal.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men spurned several chances but their failings in front of goal meant they remained very much in the mire. The first of their two remaining games is against Southampton, in a clash which could decide the fates of both teams.

For Bournemouth it was a first win in six games and ensured they will definitely have a fourth successive season in the top flight. Swansea were boosted ahead of kick-off by events at the bet365 Stadium, where Stoke’s defeat to Crystal Palace saw their demotion confirmed.

Their spirits could have been further lifted had they taken an early lead – something only denied by a brilliant intervention from Asmir Begovic. Bournemouth were victorious for the first time in six games against a Swansea side facing the drop The Cherries goalkeeper got down brilliantly to keep out Mike van der Hoorn’s low shot from a set-piece and then stopped Nathan Dyer’s effort from the follow-up with the game only 10 minutes old.

Having had a lucky escape, it was then the hosts that should have been in front just four minutes later but Callum Wilson got it horribly wrong at the back post, blazing over when Fraser’s inviting cross left him with a tap-in. GOAL Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea (37 mins)



Ryan Fraser curls home from the edge of the area after Andrew Surman squared the ball to him from a free-kick#BOUSWA — Premier League (@premierleague) May 5, 2018 After Martin Olsson spurned another chance for Swansea, Fraser decided he would be better off doing it himself and put his side ahead in the 37th minute.

Alfie Mawson fouled Wilson on the edge of the area and Andrew Surman squared the free-kick to Fraser, whose first-time effort took a slight nick off Mawson and sailed past Lukasz Fabianski.

Still Swansea created chances and almost immediately Jordan Ayew fluffed a golden one to level when he shot horribly wide after muscling his way through in on goal.

It's all over at the Vitality Stadium.



Just not good enough today... pic.twitter.com/rQ7rGZvN7U — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 5, 2018 Ayew did better with his next effort, moments after the restart, as he forced Begovic into a low scrambling save, but that is where the Swans’ cutting edge dried up. They committed bodies forward in search of an equaliser but lacked the quality in the final third and could have gone down to a heavier defeat. Steve Cook missed a fine chance to double the Cherries’ lead when he headed over, while Fabianski made a stunning save to deny Wilson at the end.

But Fraser’s goal proved enough and left Carvalhal with big concerns as his side went a seventh game without a win, and third in a row without a goal.

Press Association