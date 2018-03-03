Carlos Carvalhal praised Swansea’s brotherly bond after a 4-1 victory over West Ham lifted them out the Premier League relegation zone.

Swansea played as though they had 11 brothers on the pitch – Carlos Carvalhal

The Ayew brothers – Andre and Jordan – took leading roles as Swansea coasted to their big league win of the season.

Andre was involved in three of the goals against the club he left in January, while Jordan scored Swansea’s fourth from the penalty spot. Ki Sung-yueng, Mike van der Hoorn and Andy King were also on target before Michail Antonio claimed a late consolation for the sad Hammers.

“We had two brothers on the pitch, but it looked as though we had 11 brothers out there – and more if we had needed them,” Swans boss Carvalhal said after the club recorded a seventh straight home win for the first time since November 2004. “We have a good commitment here and a good family. When you are feeling strong together it is a very positive feeling.

“The performance was the best since I arrived, the one nearest to what I want in everything – defensive organisation, transitions, set-pieces also.” Swansea dropped back into the bottom three after losing 4-1 at Brighton last weekend but have now taken 17 points from Carvalhal’s nine league games and that run is music to the ears of the Portuguese.

“It was rock and roll in the stadium,” Carvalhal said. “Sometimes you dance to the music your opponents give out to you, such as when we played Liverpool and Arsenal.

“But we put out our own music and I am very happy with the win.

“We played with high intensity and that’s why it took a while for King and (Andre) Ayew to get ready.

“Sometimes it takes three or four weeks, but today we played the way we train.” West Ham’s defeat dropped them below Swansea on goal difference and David Moyes’ side have won only one of their last six league games. The Hammers, already short on centre-backs with James Collins and Angelo Ogbonna injured, were dealt another blow when Winston Reid was carried off in the first half after 10 minutes of treatment on the pitch.

“It was an embarrassing day, the worst performance since I’ve been at West Ham,” Moyes said.

“We never looked in control at any time. “All the goals were avoidable and I didn’t think Swansea really opened us up. On Reid’s condition, Moyes added: “Winston has been knocked out and concussed, but it’s his secondary issue when he’s fallen and hurt his knee we’re more worried about.

“He’s awake and talking in the dressing room, but have to get it checked to see what his knee problem is.”

Press Association