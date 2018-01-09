Swansea midfielder Leroy Fer has red card overturned on appeal

Dutchman Fer was dismissed in the 67th minute at Molineux following a foul on Helder Costa, which referee Anthony Taylor had viewed as violent conduct.

However, the Premier League club lodged a bid for the red card to be rescinded, along with the three-match suspension.

An FA spokesperson confirmed following the successful appeal, Fer would now be able to play against Newcastle at St James' Park, where the Swans will continue their battle to stay in the Premier League.