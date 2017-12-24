Swansea caretaker boss Leon Britton aiming for another win at Anfield

Caretaker boss Leon Britton insists history can repeat itself when Swansea return to Liverpool on Boxing Day.

Swansea were in relegation trouble last season when Paul Clement's side went to Anfield in January and won 3-2.

And Britton - who took charge of the 1-1 home draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday following the midweek sacking of Clement - believes bottom-placed Swansea can upset free-scoring Liverpool again. "We know it's going to a very tough game with the players they've got," Britton said.

"Look at the amount of goals Liverpool score, it's right up there with one of the best frontlines in the Premier League. "I've experienced it as a player how tough it is to go there - the way they play their football and press, it's high intensity football.

"But we went there in January and won in difficult circumstances when the team was low in confidence. "So we go there knowing we can get a result."

Swansea's search for what will be their fifth manager in little more than two years will continue over the festive period. But, in the meantime, 35-year-old Britton admits he is looking forward to leading a team out at Anfield.

"It will be a great moment for myself and my family," Britton said.

"Anfield is one of the great stadiums in world football and I always loved playing there.

"But to lead a team out there will be a special occasion." Swansea will start the second half of the season at Anfield four points from safety following a run of one win in 11 games. But, on the evidence of an improved performance against Palace, Britton's promotion from player-coach to caretaker boss has had an impact on the Swansea squad.

"We need to settle things down, it's always the same when a manager leaves," Britton said.

"Things are up in the air and there will be a lot of thoughts going through the players' minds. "So it's important I settle it down and don't make drastic changes. "I just have to make it clear to the players what I want, and they've done that over the last couple of days."

Press Association