Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal wants his team to keep Old Trafford momentum

Carlos Carvalhal wants Swansea to pick up from where they left off at Old Trafford in Saturday’s crucial Premier League clash against West Brom.

Albion are cut adrift at the basement, 10 points from safety, and now being led by caretaker boss Darren Moore after manager Alan Pardew was relieved of his duties earlier this week.

Victory for 15th-placed Swansea at the Hawthorns would see them take a giant leap towards survival and manager Carvalhal believes they have momentum. Even though the Swans lost 2-0 against Manchester United, both goals came in the first 20 minutes and they delivered an impressive second-half showing.

“We achieved momentum in the second half at Manchester United and that is a good point to start this game,” Carvalhal said. “We did a very good second half, we achieved something we liked in how we played, and on Saturday we want a performance like that to achieve points.

“We have a long path to stay in the Premier League, and all the teams will be difficult. We have seven games left and we know after this game we have four home games and two away. “In the second half (at United) we came back and showed our mental strength as we got back into the game, and we have done that a few times since I have been here. We had a strong mentality, and we are ready for this game.”

Whatever the result on Saturday, Carvalhal knows the road to safety is still a winding one, with Manchester City and Chelsea among Swansea’s remaining opponents, although their final two fixtures are at home against struggling Southampton and Stoke. “Nobody can sing before the last whistle,” he added.

“I remember one team when I played, there was a famous manager in the second division and they were trying to be promoted. The game finished and the players were having a party with the manager, but the radio said another team had scored in the 96th minute and they had (missed out).

“You cannot sing before things are done, otherwise you can be in the air but end up with your back on the floor.

“The difference is small and we must win points, but if we do it as soon as possible we can make sure we do not create a drama as we have two home games in the final week. “I want Swansea to stay up, and we work hard to do that.”

Press Association