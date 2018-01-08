Swansea appeal against Leroy Fer's dismissal at Wolves

Fer was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor in the second half of Saturday's third-round 0-0 draw for a cynical trip on Helder Costa.

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal said after the game that the foul was a "classic yellow card" and the Premier League club have now confirmed they have taken up the matter with the Football Association.

A statement on the club's website said: "Swansea City have lodged an appeal against Leroy Fer's sending-off at Wolves on Saturday.