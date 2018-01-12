Supporter who abused Livermore handed indefinite ban

West Ham have banned the supporter who abused West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore at the London Stadium earlier this month.

West Ham have banned the supporter who abused West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore at the London Stadium earlier this month.

England international Livermore climbed into the stands to confront a fan who was sitting alongside the away team's dug-out after being substituted in the second half of West Brom's 2-1 loss on January 2.

West Brom claimed Livermore was provoked by a remark related to the death of his infant son, Jake Junior, in 2014. A West Ham statement read: "West Ham United have issued an indefinite ban to the supporter involved in a verbal altercation with West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore.

"After a full investigation conducted by the club, which included statements from supporters in close proximity of the incident and evidence from Jake Livermore and West Bromwich Albion officials, the individual was found to have violated a number of London Stadium ground regulations and will be unable to attend home or away matches with immediate effect. "Inciting or abusive behaviour will not be tolerated at London Stadium."

The Football Association asked both clubs for their observations on the incident and was understood to be happy with West Ham's handling of the case. While Livermore, 28, will face no disciplinary action, the FA sent a reminder about the dangers of reacting in this manner .

The Enfield-born player tested positive for cocaine while at Hull in 2015, almost a year after his son's death. Just as now, the FA chose not to ban him then because of ''the unique nature of circumstances'' involved.

Press Association