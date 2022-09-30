Super sub Cian Kavanagh gives Derry the edge to stay in the title race

Derry City's Cian Kavanagh celebrates after scoring what proved to be the match-winner against St Patrick's Athletic. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

THE financial resources available to Derry City are the envy of the rest of the league, and their ability to recruit and add to their squad mid-season proved crucial on a night in Dublin when the combined work of two substitutes carved out the poor but vital win they need to stay in the title race.

In a tense game at Richmond Park, which ended on bad terms with a man from each side sent off and touchline confrontations at the final whistle, there was little between Derry and St Patrick’s Athletic.

The tie seemed headed for a 0-0 draw which would have done little for Derry’s hopes of sustaining a challenge to Shamrock Rovers’s bid for a third successive league title, with the potential for the Hoops to go seven points clear if they could win away to Sligo Rovers today.

Derry had been the dominant side in a scrappy first half but lacked the edge needed to carve out something, while Pat’s looked a lot brighter early in the second half, though without the conviction needed. But a clever switch and good use of his bench by City boss Ruaidhri Higgins and then a piece of magic by sub Cian Kavanagh, set up by fellow sub Ryan Graydon, proved to be key as City reduced the Hoops’ lead to two points.

Derry’s recent league form – four straight wins and four clean sheets – gave them hope, as did their stunning record in Dublin; City had won in seven of their eight visits to the capital this season. But it was clear from early on that the night could be a struggle, with early chances from Michael Duffy not enough to trouble the Saints defence.

Pat’s went close with a Sam Curtis effort from a free-kick but the danger was averted.

On 19 minutes, a heavy challenge from Jamie Lennon on Will Patching on the edge of the box led to a free-kick which Patching took, but Danny Rogers was there to parry the ball away for a corner.

After that it was mainly a case of possession for Derry as Pat’s lacked bite, but the Saints goal was well protected.

Pat’s looked to have more of a focus in the second half, though it was Derry who came closest to scoring after the restart. Duffy’s free landed in the box, in range for Mark Connolly, but the defender was caught by surprise and failed to connect properly.

City’s attacking players Patrick McEleney and Jamie McGonigle had failed to ignite but that switch by Higgins, with less than a third of the game to play, was crucial. A free-kick out of defence was flicked on by Graydon and Kavanagh used his pace to bear down on goal and fire home his first of the season.

There was a response from Pat’s as a shot from Forrester came off the upright, but Brian Maher’s goal stayed intact.

Forrester and Graydon were then both sent off after a number of tense tangles in injury time.

Derry march on, as they wait to see what Rovers can do in response.

St PATS – Rogers; Redmond, Grivosti, Brockbank (King 71); Cotter, O’Reilly, Forrester, Lennon, Curtis; E Doyle (Owolabi 78), Atakayi (M Doyle 57).

DERRY – Maher; Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Coll; Dummigan, Diallo (Thomson 68); P McEleney (Graydon 46), Patching (Lafferty 86), Duffy; McGonigle (C Kavanagh 68).

REF – D Tomney.