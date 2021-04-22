| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Super League was the wrong move but Europe badly needs a shake up

Richard Dunne

Posters outside Anfield in protest against the proposed European Super League. Photo: AP Photo/Jon Super. Expand

Close

Posters outside Anfield in protest against the proposed European Super League. Photo: AP Photo/Jon Super.

Posters outside Anfield in protest against the proposed European Super League. Photo: AP Photo/Jon Super.

Posters outside Anfield in protest against the proposed European Super League. Photo: AP Photo/Jon Super.

The European Super League, as it was proposed a few days ago, is dead, and there’s no doubt that what happened in the space of 48 hours this week was wrong. 

But the idea behind it, and the motivations that drove it, won’t go away. This wasn’t about improving football, it was about money and greed.

Related Content

Privacy