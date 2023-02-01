Super-agent Jorge Mendes paves the way for Matt Doherty’s unexpected move to Atletico Madrid

Deadline-day morning was enlivened by the giddy and almost incredulous reaction to the news that Matt Doherty was on the verge of a move to Atletico Madrid. There’s something about the prospect of an Irish player lining out for a recognisable club on the continent that always captures the imagination, even in this post-Brexit reality where it will become more common. That it came out of left-field added to the shock value. General opinions both online and offline could be summarised and distilled into a sentence: how the hell has that happened? Jorge Mendes is the short answer. Doherty is represented by Gestifute, the company founded by the Portuguese super-agent best known for his central role in the rise of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho amongst others, and there has always been a view within the game that clients of that company are liable to be rotated around like chess pieces at relatively short notice. A powerful agency pulling strings can always see one move ahead. It’s a simple enough equation, really. Spurs were determined to bring in Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon, an arrival that was going to put the squeeze on either Doherty or Emerson Royal. Books and squads need to be balanced to facilitate these transfers. Meanwhile, in Spain, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is on the lookout for a right-back for a short-term problem. Who you gonna call? This is quite the departure for Doherty, especially given that he operated without an agent for most of his time with Wolves. His father, Tom, was the main man in his corner. Considering that he spent the bulk of his twenties as a solid Championship-level performer, he didn’t particularly need one seeing as he was happy where he was. Atletico Madrid weren’t on his radar, that’s for sure. It was the arrival of a Portuguese influence into Molineux that changed his trajectory. Doherty bought into a change of lifestyle that was recommended and thrived under the tutelage of Nuno Espirito Santo, his manager, who will also go down in history as Mendes’ first-ever client. Dots can be joined together. Doherty shone and promotion brought his profile to another level. Agents circled around, with some of his friends a tad exasperated that the Dubliner wasn’t demanding the same terms as expensive recruits when he was performing at a similar level. Doherty is serious about his football, but he’s got a relaxed attitude to life in his other ways and wasn’t interested in rocking the boat. This is where the middleman helps. Doherty was convinced to sign for Gestifute, and this set the wheels in motion for a new contract and then, in 2020, a £15m move to a Spurs side managed by Mourinho, with Mendes having a foot in all of the camps – he was also an advisor to the Wolves ownership.

There were further questions around Mendes and Spurs when Nuno arrived for his short-lived stay as manager, with his relationship with Fabio Paratici, the Londoners' director or football, a talking point.

Mendes may no longer be looking after Ronaldo or act as No 1 for Mourinho, but his influence within the game remains strong. It was always thought possible that Doherty could end up spreading his wings to an unexpected destination once he was on the Gestifute books.

The raising of eyebrows at the deal reflects a perception issue that needs upgrading. Atletico Madrid signing the Brazilian Emerson instead might have slipped under the radar by comparison, but there’s a sneery tone to elements of the commentary around the relocation that is tied in with the idea of Atletico being on another level to a player that had to climb his way up the English ladder.

It underestimates Doherty’s ability and what it takes to be involved regularly with a side in the top six of the Premier League and competing in the Champions League.

Even as a relatively small cog within the wheel, this would give Doherty a CV that puts him into a global shop window where his name carries credibility with European teams, and it’s enhanced by the agent in his corner. We are in an era where household-name clubs are unable to compete financially with UK clubs they would once have looked down upon.

Brexit has allowed us to get giddy about Irish teens joining Inter Milan and AC Milan, whereas it could be argued that breaking in at Brighton offers a bigger and better opportunity. Strange times indeed. Remember, in the summer window, Nottingham Forest’s net spend was bigger than the combined total of every top-flight club in Spain, Italy, France and Germany. In fact, that statement would have been true for all Premier League sides apart from Leicester and Brighton.

The balance of power has swung so dramatically towards England that huge names in other countries have to take their place in the queue for any cast-offs. Atletico are a bit of a basket case in some ways, with Simeone on the way out and debts inflated by a huge wage bill leaving them in a tricky spot.

In the circumstances, bringing in Doherty, an experienced pro who has played his best football for Ireland against stronger nations, is a low-risk gamble.

There’s little to lose given he was deemed surplus to requirements by Conte and Spurs who terminated his contract.

The success or otherwise of the move will pave the way for the 31-year-old to sort out his next major step in the summer.