| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Super-agent Jorge Mendes paves the way for Matt Doherty’s unexpected move to Atletico Madrid

Daniel McDonnell

Matt Doherty’s move to Spain is a product of big career decision during his time at Wolves

Jorge Mendes Expand
Matt Doherty has joined Atletico Madrid on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Expand
Diego Simeone Expand
Matt Doherty and Antonio Conte Expand

Close

Jorge Mendes

Jorge Mendes

Matt Doherty has joined Atletico Madrid on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season. Photo: Steven Paston/PA

Matt Doherty has joined Atletico Madrid on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season. Photo: Steven Paston/PA

Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone

Matt Doherty and Antonio Conte

Matt Doherty and Antonio Conte

/

Jorge Mendes

Deadline-day morning was enlivened by the giddy and almost incredulous reaction to the news that Matt Doherty was on the verge of a move to Atletico Madrid. There’s something about the prospect of an Irish player lining out for a recognisable club on the continent that always captures the imagination, even in this post-Brexit reality where it will become more common. That it came out of left-field added to the shock value. General opinions both online and offline could be summarised and distilled into a sentence: how the hell has that happened? Jorge Mendes is the short answer. Doherty is represented by Gestifute, the company founded by the Portuguese super-agent best known for his central role in the rise of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho amongst others, and there has always been a view within the game that clients of that company are liable to be rotated around like chess pieces at relatively short notice. A powerful agency pulling strings can always see one move ahead. It’s a simple enough equation, really. Spurs were determined to bring in Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon, an arrival that was going to put the squeeze on either Doherty or Emerson Royal. Books and squads need to be balanced to facilitate these transfers. Meanwhile, in Spain, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is on the lookout for a right-back for a short-term problem. Who you gonna call? This is quite the departure for Doherty, especially given that he operated without an agent for most of his time with Wolves. His father, Tom, was the main man in his corner. Considering that he spent the bulk of his twenties as a solid Championship-level performer, he didn’t particularly need one seeing as he was happy where he was. Atletico Madrid weren’t on his radar, that’s for sure. It was the arrival of a Portuguese influence into Molineux that changed his trajectory. Doherty bought into a change of lifestyle that was recommended and thrived under the tutelage of Nuno Espirito Santo, his manager, who will also go down in history as Mendes’ first-ever client. Dots can be joined together. Doherty shone and promotion brought his profile to another level. Agents circled around, with some of his friends a tad exasperated that the Dubliner wasn’t demanding the same terms as expensive recruits when he was performing at a similar level. Doherty is serious about his football, but he’s got a relaxed attitude to life in his other ways and wasn’t interested in rocking the boat. This is where the middleman helps. Doherty was convinced to sign for Gestifute, and this set the wheels in motion for a new contract and then, in 2020, a £15m move to a Spurs side managed by Mourinho, with Mendes having a foot in all of the camps – he was also an advisor to the Wolves ownership.

Most Watched

Privacy