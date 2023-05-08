Sunderland break Irish hearts but Luke McNally helps send Coventry into Championship play-offs

Ireland hopefuls Danny McNamara and Sammie Szmodics both saw their Premier League dream end as Sunderland made it into the Championship promotion play-offs in a dramatic climax to the campaign.

However, there may be some relief for Stephen Kenny ahead of the June qualifiers as the only senior international involved with play-off teams Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Sunderland is Boro’s Darragh Lenihan.

Ahead of the final day of the regular season, Luton Town and Middlesbrough already had their play-off places secured while Coventry, Sunderland, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and West Brom were all in contention to nab the last two places.

Following the day’s action, Sunderland will now play Luton while Middlesbrough will face Coventry in the play-off semi-finals

Coventry City did what they needed to do and avoided defeat away to Middlesbrough to make the play-offs, with Meath defender Luke McNally, on loan from the already-promoted Burnley, playing a role on the final day of an impressive season.

McNally’s form with City has been noted and boss Mark Robins is likely to try to make that move a permanent one, if Burnley are willing to sell.

Seán Maguire has also been involved for the Sky Blues, though he was absent for Monday’s game.

Elsewhere, Millwall and their highly-rated Irish defender Danny McNamara were devastated as they threw away home advantage, and also a 3-1 lead, to lose 4-3 at home to Blackburn as a win would have been enough for the London club to make the play-offs.

Uncapped midfielder Szmodics put in a fine performance and aided in that second-half revival and win for Rovers, but the win was not enough for Blackburn to make it through as the final play-off place went to Sunderland.

Backed by a travelling support of 6,000 fans the Black Cats outclassed Preston at Deepdale, a 3-0 win, giving Preston a poor finish to a disappointing campaign. Troy Parrott taken off 11 minutes into the second half of this loss while compatriot and fellow Premier League loanee Tom Cannon played the full 90 minutes, while Robbie Brady and Alan Browne were absent through injury.

Also in the Championship, John Egan and a fit-again Enda Stevens started for Sheffield United in a 2-1 win at Birmingham City, Josh Cullen impressed for champions Burnley in a 3-0 win at home to Cardiff City, while Mark Sykes capped off a strong season with a goal for Bristol City in a 2-0 win at QPR.

Ryan Manning played what is expected to be his final game for Swansea City in a 3-2 win over Jayson Molumby’s West Brom while Norwich City and their Irish pair of Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele ended a dismal season with a 1-0 loss at home to Andy Lyons’ Blackpool.

James McClean captained a Wigan side, who had already been relegated, in a 0-0 draw at home to Rotherham United who called Georgie Kelly off the bench for the closing minutes.