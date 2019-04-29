Suarez to miss remaining Arsenal fixtures through injury

Arsenal midfielder Denis Suarez has announced he will not play again this season due to a groin injury.

Suarez, 25, has made just six substitute appearances for the Gunners in all competitions since arriving on loan in January from Barcelona until the end of the season.

“I want you all to know that I will not be able to play again this season,” Suarez said on Twitter.

“Some issues with my groin have made things tough since the game against BATE in the Europa League, now they have forced me to stop training altogether.

“After various medical consultations, the conclusion has been reached that I cannot keep on pushing it and I have started a period of treatment that cannot be done alongside competitive football.”

Suarez’s last appearance for Arsenal was in their 2-0 home win against Manchester United in March.

His contract with Barcelona runs until 2021, but the Gunners have an option to buy the Spaniard this summer.

Denis Suarez will miss the rest of the season (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’m sorry that all the effort and sacrifice that was made to come to Arsenal hasn’t come to fruition as hoped and you can’t even imagine how angry I am about it, but health comes first.

“I want to give my thanks again to such a big club for trusting in me, although things haven’t gone as we pictured they would.

“I am stepping aside but I am grateful for the messages of care and support that you all have sent to me every day.

“This will be where I take my strength from in order to return stronger than ever and even more determined.”

Suarez joined Barcelona in 2013 from Manchester City as a teenager after making only two senior appearances for the English club.

He has previously played under Arsenal manager Unai Emery for Sevilla while on loan from Barcelona during the 2014-15 season.

Press Association