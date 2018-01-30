Daniel Sturridge belongs to the same class of striker as Harry Kane, according to West Brom boss Alan Pardew.

Sturridge can be just as good as Kane, says Pardew

Pardew has signed Sturridge on loan from Liverpool for the remainder of the season in the hope of boosting the Baggies goal threat as they fight to remain in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has had his injury problems, but back in November 2016 he was selected ahead of Kane when England defeated Scotland 3-0 and headed the opening goal. Kane has won the last two Premier League golden boot awards and is top of the scoring charts again this season. However, Pardew believes Sturridge has the potential to be just as good as the Spurs front man.

“You would have to put him in the same category as Harry Kane,” said Pardew, whose team face Manchester City on Wednesday night. “Harry has had a great spell in terms of fitness and is at the top of his game. That’s understandable that he is probably ahead of Daniel.

“But Daniel has the potential, particularly against teams I think where you need goals, where you need to break them down, he has some individual flair that not many players can match. “So if we can get him fit and anywhere near his best, I am sure (England manager) Gareth (Southgate) will be taking a close look.”

Sturridge trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Tuesday morning and he has already impressed Pardew. “He looks well, and has already done a couple of things to make you go, ‘Oooh’ in a good way,” said Pardew. “He’s a good lad, he’s hungry to do well for West Brom, because Birmingham is his home town.

“He sees in us a potential to move his career forward in this period we’re together.

“Since I’ve been here I’ve tried to change the emphasis to a more attacking mode by playing with two strikers, but the goals for column hasn’t significantly moved.

“I wanted to add to that positivity and bring in a statement player who’s got a good record and scores one goal every two games or just over that. “He’s a fantastic player, who could go to the World Cup.” Sturridge could make his debut for West Brom at the Etihad, although fellow new signing Ali Gabr in unlikely to be involved.

Jonny Evans and Hal Robson-Kanu have hamstring problems and will be assessed.

Pardew also has other players nursing injuries following the FA Cup win at Liverpool on Saturday night, but refused to name them.

Press Association