Students teach Bohs a lesson at the Bowl

UCD player Sam Moore celebrates with captain Jack Keaney after their sides first goal in their drawn league match with Bohemians. Photo: Sportsfile

Sam Todd used his head at both ends of the pitch to salvage a fully deserved point for UCD as Bohemians failed to build on their early promise.

Bohs were deservedly in front on six minutes from a goalkeeping howler. College netminder Lorcan Healy spilled a Stephen Mallon cross. Showing a poacher’s instinct, Promise Omochere blasted the loose ball to the net for his third goal of the season.

Back at the other end after the break, Todd then made a superb clearance off the line from Mallon’s bouncing header after Kris Twardek got free on the right to cross.

Healy then made amends for his first half gaffe with a terrific save down to his right to push substitute Liam Burt’s low shot round a post.

And after Bohs had managed nothing from seven corners since the restart, UCD equalised from their first on 67 minutes.

Kerrigan floated the delivery to the back post where Todd powered a downward header to the corner of the net.

UCD nearly snatching a winner only for James Talbot to pull off the save of the match on 88 minutes for both teams to walk out with a point each.

UCD – Healy; Dunne, Yoro, Todd, Osam; Keaney; Kerrigan, Brennan (Caffrey, 70), Higgins (Verdon, 70), Duffy (Lennon, 84); Whelan.

Bohemians – Talbot; Packham (Wilson, h-t), Horton, Kelly, Murphy; Devoy (Doherty, 73), Flores; Twardek, Coote (Burt, 61), Mallon (Cassidy, 78); Omochere.

Ref – S Grant (Wexford).