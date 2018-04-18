Stubbs brands Everton asking fans to rate Allardyce’s performance as disrespectful

Former Everton defender Alan Stubbs believes it is disrespectful for the club to ask supporters to give manager Sam Allardyce a mark out of 10 in a survey.

Members of the Toffees’ fans’ panel have been sent a questionnaire which includes, among other other things, asking for a score based on the statement: “I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff of Everton eg: in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team”.

Other areas covered include reasons for supporting Everton, an assessment of the connection between fans and the club and the direction in which is it going and how the club is portrayed in the media. But it is the question about the manager, which was also included in a survey last year when Ronald Koeman was in charge, which has attracted the most attention with Allardyce under fire from a section of the fan base unhappy with his style of football and results since taking over in November.

“Very surprised by it,” said Stubbs, speaking at Ayr racecourse ahead of the Coral Scottish Grand National on Saturday, when asked for his opinion. “I don’t think it is good in terms of there is only going to be one answer and it is not going to be positive.

“There is no denying it, there is an element of Everton fans, and it is growing, that would not like to see Sam there next year. “I really feel sorry for Sam and his staff that they are having to deal with this in the public.

“They asked for the fans’ opinion on the new stadium and how they want it built which I think is great but in terms of asking about a manager, I think that is very disrespectful. “This should be a private matter. It is not good. It is a PR disaster.

“I would be surprised if Sam hasn’t spoken to someone at senior level about it and put forward his disappointment and dissatisfaction about the survey.”

Allardyce took over with the club in 13th place, five points above the relegation zone after caretaker manager David Unsworth signed off with a win over West Ham.

Concerns about Everton’s proximity to the bottom three was one of the factors which led to his appointment and he has brought stability with 27 points from 20 matches lifting them to ninth, 14 points above 18th-placed Southampton. “I feel sorry for him. He has come in and did the job that he was expected to do,” Stubbs added. “There is an element of Everton fans who are prepared to let him have a longer stint at it because he has only had one (transfer) window and I think he has only brought in two players from that.

“But the frustration is growing.”

Press Association