Stuart Dallas suffered broken leg during Leeds defeat against Man City

Leeds say the Northern Ireland international is facing a ‘lengthy period’ on the sidelines.

Close

Stuart Dallas was taken off on a stretcher on Saturday (Danny Lawson/PA)

By PA Sport staff

Leeds have confirmed Stuart Dallas broke his leg against Manchester City and faces a “lengthy period” on the sidelines.

The 31-year-old Northern Ireland international quickly became a fan favourite and key figure after joining from Brentford in 2015.

Relegation-threatened Leeds are now reeling from the news that Dallas will be out for the remainder of the season following a 50-50 challenge with Jack Grealish in Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Elland Road.

“Stuart Dallas faces a lengthy period out of action due to a femoral fracture sustained in yesterday’s Premier League game with Manchester City,” a club statement read.

“Stuart was kept overnight at Leeds General Infirmary and will now travel to London for surgery and further tests.

“It is impossible to put into words just how important Stuart is to Leeds United on and off the field.

“Anyone who knows Stuart, knows he will come back from this stronger than ever, and in the meantime, he is sure to make his presence known at both Thorp Arch and Elland Road. There’s only one Stuart Dallas.”

