Streets of London offer redemption for Jeff Hendrick after grim transfer window

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Jeff Hendrick has left Newcastle for QPR

Even with the massive spending they carried out last month, there is no guarantee that Newcastle United will be in the Premier League next season as, despite the new faces in the squad and freshly tanned faces from their controversial winter break in Saudi Arabia, there’s still fog on the Tyne – the spectre of relegation.

It’s also not guaranteed, but it’s highly likely, that Jeff Hendrick has played his last game for the club, even though he has two and a half years left on his contract there. Hendrick is now seeing out the season in England’s second tier with QPR. Further discussions will be had in the summer but with unlimited riches at their fingertips, Newcastle’s new owners are unlikely to demand to see Hendrick, who has not started a Premier League game this season, in the side again.

