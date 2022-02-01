Streets of London offer redemption for Jeff Hendrick after grim transfer window

Even with the massive spending they carried out last month, there is no guarantee that Newcastle United will be in the Premier League next season as, despite the new faces in the squad and freshly tanned faces from their controversial winter break in Saudi Arabia, there’s still fog on the Tyne – the spectre of relegation.

It’s also not guaranteed, but it’s highly likely, that Jeff Hendrick has played his last game for the club, even though he has two and a half years left on his contract there. Hendrick is now seeing out the season in England’s second tier with QPR. Further discussions will be had in the summer but with unlimited riches at their fingertips, Newcastle’s new owners are unlikely to demand to see Hendrick, who has not started a Premier League game this season, in the side again.

In dropping to the Championship on loan, Hendrick has taken a path previously laid out for him by some fellow Irish midfielders (Conor Hourihane, Jayson Molumby and Conor Coventry had already been loaned out to a lower league club by their Premier League employers) and it means that the second half of the Premier League season will be completed without a single Irish midfielder involved.

It was a costly January window for Premier League clubs but in terms of Irish talent across the divisions, precious little money changed hands. Most of the movement was of the downward variety, and of the six Irish international players who changed clubs over the last four weeks, only one – Jamie McGrath – could be said to have made a move that takes him on the up, when he joined a Wigan side who look well-placed to win promotion to the Championship.

Hendrick’s move down a division may be a blow to his pride, but it could be a good decision by the 30-year-old, who knows he needs game-time and he should be commended for taking the move. He’s not playing for his place in the Ireland side – the next game of consequence is in June – but Hendrick is playing for his club future and needs to move away from Newcastle in the summer. The city which cursed the club careers of Damien Duff and Stephen Carr has now dragged down another Dubliner in a sequence of Irish Magpies with clipped wings and damaged pride.

Duff and Carr both recovered from their Newcastle nightmare, enjoying success with Fulham and Birmingham, so there is hope for Hendrick, and in moving to QPR he joins a club with big ambitions, a strong Irish tradition, and Rangers fans are likely to afford Hendrick the love he’s been starved of.

In fact, if the loan works out and becomes permanent, Hendrick could be on the way up to the Premier League with QPR, with Newcastle potentially dropping down, unless Eddie Howe can work miracles in the months ahead thanks to that heavy January investment, funded by Saudi petrodollars.

At least Hendrick agreed to take the hit and move on, something his compatriot at Newcastle, Ciaran Clark, was not willing to do, as he reportedly rejected two loan offers despite being told he has no future there. When Newcastle present their official 25-strong squad list to the Premier League, Clark’s name will not be on it so he can’t play, and he’ll spend the next four months on gardening leave.

In 2016, Hendrick and Clark moved clubs, for combined fees of £16million, but are now no longer wanted. The lack of major deals for Irish players in the most recent window is a sign of the times, although supporters of troubled club Derby County were relieved to see the window close without being forced into a fire-sale of one of their most precious gems, Dubliner Jason Knight.

Seven senior internationals (quietly) completed deals in the January window. Two (Hendrick and Aaron Connolly) dropped from the Premier League to the Championship on loan, three moved to clubs in the same division (Aiden O’Brien, Cyrus Christie, Kieran O’Hara), one moved from the Scottish top flight to League One (Jamie McGrath) while Lee O’Connor’s loan move from Celtic to League Two side Tranmere was made permanent.

There was movement, 37 Irish players coming and going over the month, and it’s not all bad news. Irish teenagers signing for Udinese and AC Milan (James Abankwah and Cathal Heffernan) is intriguing, while British clubs have gladly absorbed (at a very low cost) League of Ireland talents like Georgie Kelly, Ross Tierney, Dan Cleary, Killian Phillips and Johnny Kenny.

A loan spell at Harrogate for Middlesbrough’s Irish teenage prospect Callum Kavanagh (son of ex-international Graham) is one to watch, along with Mipo Obudeko’s loan spell away from West Ham.

It’s hard to see a way back for Clark or Harry Arter, unwanted and forgotten at Nottingham Forest. Irish footballers no longer command seven-figure fees, or attract fans to witness their entrance.

But there is a way back for Hendrick, once he can shake off the grime from the Tyne.