Stones thanks Manchester City supporters after title celebrations

The England defender was one of a number of City players who partied in a bar packed with supporters after the Premier League crown was secured on Sunday.

In images that went viral on social media, Stones and team-mates Vincent Kompany, Bernardo Silva, Fabian Delph and Kyle Walker sang songs and bounced around on a raucous evening in Hale, Cheshire. Stones said: “It was good because there were a lot of City fans there, enjoying it with us. It was a nice feeling, to see people turning up and everyone joining in with the songs. It’s something I won’t forget. I’m trying to cherish every moment of it. Things like that stick with you.

“It was a random one where everyone said, ‘Come on let’s meet up’ and the next minute, there are who knows how many people, City fans, just absolutely buzzing. I’m sure you have seen the videos!” City’s title win was confirmed when second-placed Manchester United were surprisingly beaten by bottom side West Brom on Sunday.

Having opened up a 16-point lead with victory over Tottenham on Saturday, City had put themselves on the brink of glory but for the crowning moment to come in such circumstances was unexpected. Stones was watching at home as Jay Rodriguez headed a 73rd-minute winner at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old said: “Honestly, I can’t describe how it felt. I called Kyle and he called me, at exactly the same time. It was about the 80th minute or something like that. “I was sat there rocking wondering is it going to happen or not. After that, I went mental and the celebrations started.”

The whole City squad did not get together as manager Pep Guardiola had given them three days off after Saturday’s victory at Tottenham. A number were out of the country having taken the opportunity to go home.

Bernardo Silva feels the best way to celebrate together would be by winning more games and finishing the season with a flourish.

City have five games remaining, starting with Sunday’s home clash with Swansea, and they could still break Premier League records for most wins, most points and most goals in a season. All of those records are held by Chelsea – 30, 95 and 103 respectively. City’s tallies currently stand at 28, 87 and 93. Silva said: “We need to win the five games. We and our fans deserve to celebrate properly and the only way to do that is to keep winning games and score a lot of goals. “We’ve always said that the most important thing is to win it, it didn’t matter how.

“But, of course, if you can win it and break a few records to add to the win it will make it even more special.”

Press Association