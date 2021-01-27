Stoke slap £10m price tag on Irish U-21 international Nathan Collins after rejecting £4.5m Burnley bid

Premier League clubs eyeing up Irish U-21 international Nathan Collins will need to be prepared to pay at least £10m for the Stoke defender to secure his services.

Collins (19) would become the most expensive teenager in Irish football history - smashing the previous record set by Robbie Keane's £6m move to Coventry in 1999 - if Stoke opted to do business in the next week.

That's because an initial £4.5m bid from Burnley has been rejected out of hand because it comes nowhere near the Championship club's valuation.

They feel Collins is worth in excess of £10m and are in no rush to do business given that he's an important part of Michael O'Neill's side that is pushing for promotion.

However, Burnley's decision to make an offer has opened up the possibility that a mini-auction could develop, even though it would require a substantial raising of the stakes for Stoke to contemplate a deal in this window.

It's believed that half a dozen top flight clubs are tracking Collins and it has already been reported that Arsenal are serious rivals to Burnley. Crystal Palace are also thought to be very keen on the promising talent. Manchester United were linked with a move for Collins last summer.

The player is happy at Stoke working under O'Neill and there is no desire to force a switch. One complication for Stoke is the EFL's strict Financial Fair Play rules which limit losses that are permitted. Clubs with big wage bills have to generate revenue beyond the support of owners so that's why Championship sides are coming under pressure to sell assets and that can weaken their bargaining position.

Stoke have high running costs that are effectively a legacy of their status as a Premier League club until 2018 and that's why there is an expectation they will have to listen to offers for Collins eventually unless they go up this term. They are five points outside the playoff places as it stands.

Collins is from a family of footballers. His father David was a highly rated prospect at Liverpool in his youth who suffered badly with injury. Uncle Eamon was a teenage prodigy at Blackpool who later coached and managed in the League of Ireland before becoming a player agent. Nathan's older brother Josh plays with UCD and he has a number of cousins who have played at a reasonable level.

But the latest member of the clan to make waves now looks set to graduate to a seriously elite category. The ex-Cherry Orchard player, who was born in Dublin but grew up in Kildare, signed for Stoke at 14 and they are extremely proud of his development. He captained Ireland through the underage ranks and has ambitions of breaking into Stephen Kenny's plans in the coming year.

Under O'Neill, the centre half has showcased versatility by operating at right back and on the right of the back three and his confidence and comfort on the ball has put him on the long term radar of multiple Premier League operations. Burnley's lowball bid in their attempt to replace James Tarkowski may prompt another flurry of speculation but it would take a dramatic entry into the race to move Collins at this juncture.

