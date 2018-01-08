Stoke sign French defender Moussa Niakate

The 21-year-old has been on trial with the Premier League club from Paris FC and he could make his first appearance on Monday night against Norwich at St George's Park.

"We are really pleased to have brought Moussa to the club and look forward to seeing him develop," Stoke a cademy director Gareth Jennings told the club's official website.

"He's been on trial with us for a while now which has given him time to get to know the club and he's really looking forward to getting started now that we have completed the formalities of his move."