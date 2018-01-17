Stoke poised to sign Greece defender Kostas Stafylidis

The 24-year-old former Fulham left-back is poised to join the Potters from German outfit FC Augsburg, with the formalities to be completed on Thursday.

Stafylidis will become new manager Paul Lambert’s first signing when he puts pen to paper on a loan switch for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Stoke have confirmed the departure of first-team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki.