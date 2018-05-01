Stoke forward Jese on unpaid compassionate leave until end of season

Jese Rodriguez has been given compassionate leave until the end of the season by Stoke , effectively ending his season-long loan from Paris St Germain.

The Premier League club have confirmed the Spaniard, who had been excluded from the first-team squad in recent weeks, will not play for the club again.

Jese, 25, has failed to impress during a disappointing campaign at the bet365 Stadium, despite scoring a superb debut goal in the Premier League victory over Arsenal in August. It proved his only strike for the relegation-threatened club and he made just 12 further appearances, the most recent being the 2-1 loss to Everton on March 17.

He was not considered for selection again, with reports claiming Jese had failed to report back for training as expected after a period of compassionate leave to be with his sick son. A club statement read: “In order to respond to recent press speculation surrounding Jesé Rodriguez, we would like to confirm that the club has given Jese permission to take unpaid compassionate leave until the end of the season for personal reasons and therefore he will not be returning to Stoke during his loan period.”

Press Association