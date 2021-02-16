Stoke City condemn abuse of James McClean and say they will work 'to bring the perpetrators to justice'

Stoke City have come out in support of Ireland man James McClean in the wake of the abuse which the Stoke player has received online and have promised to work with the police "to bring the perpetrators to justice".

McClean revealed that he had received a message on Instagram which said "don't make me set your house on fire and burn everyone inside it", while hours later his wife, Erin, went public with the extent of the abuse which the family has been subjected to. McClean's wife said she has feared for James' safety, adding "There isn't a day that goes by that either one of us don't receive a message of some sort, whether it be a threat or else telling us to get the f**k out of England".

McClean has been supported by the PFA and the FAI and now his club have issued their backing for the Derry native.

"Stoke City strongly condemn the vile anti-social abuse James McClean and his family very sadly continue to find themselves subject to," Stoke said today.

Read More

"The club wish to reiterate their continued support for James, his wife Erin and their family.

"There is no place in society for discriminatory behaviour in any form and we believe anyone who thinks it acceptable to subject people to such abuse should be held accountable for their actions. We will continue to work with the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Online Editors