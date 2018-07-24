Stoke announce the capture of winger Tom Ince from Huddersfield

Stoke have announced the signing of Tom Ince from Huddersfield for an initial £10million.

The fee for the 26-year-old winger, who has agreed a four-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship side, could rise to £12million with add-ons.

Potters boss Gary Rowett, who previously managed Ince at Derby, told his club's website: "I've had the fortune to work with Tom before and he's a terrifically talented player.

"He's very strong technically and can play anywhere across the front three, but he's particularly good from the right-hand side."

Online Editors