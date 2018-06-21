Sport Soccer

Thursday 21 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 1

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Russia RUS 3

Egypt EGY 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

REPORT

Uruguay URY 1

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Iran IRN 0

Spain ESP 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Steven Gerrard urges Everton forward Wayne Rooney to complete MLS switch

New Toffees manager Marco Silva and director of football Marcel Brands have both said they would not stand in Rooney’s way if he wanted to leave.

Everton forward Wayne Rooney has been encouraged to make a move to Major League Soccer by Steven Gerrard (Credit: Peter Byrne/PA).
By Carl Markham, Press Association Sport

Former Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Steven Gerrard has encouraged Wayne Rooney to make his move to Major League Soccer.

The Everton forward, who has a year remaining on his current contract, has still to commit to a deal with DC United, having been in discussions for several weeks.

New Toffees manager Marco Silva and director of football Marcel Brands have both said they would not stand in the way of the 32-year-old if he wanted to leave his boyhood club this summer.

Gerrard, who was 35 when he left Liverpool for an 18-month stint in California, believes it is a good time for his former England team-mate to make the break.

“I hope he does, I hope he makes it. I enjoyed my time at the MLS and enjoyed the life experience,” the new Rangers manager told Press Association Sport after being named as World Cup ambassador for Budweiser, who are offering fans a free beer if England win the tournament in Russia.

“I think where Wayne is now in his career I think it would be great for him and his family to go and settle in an incredible state and see a lot of America.

“It is certainly a life experience I’ll never forget and I hope he goes and has the same.

“The league is a good league, the players are fit and mobile and it is competitive and I enjoyed it at that stage of my career.”

Press Association

