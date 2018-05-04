Steven Gerrard set to be confirmed as Rangers manager imminently - reports

Steven Gerrard has agreed a three-year deal to take over as Rangers manager, according to reports emerging from Glasgow.

Sky Sports are among those suggesting Liverpool legend Gerrard will be confirmed as the new Rangers manager later today, with his former Reds team-mate Gary McAllister expected to join him as his assistant at Ibrox.

Gerrard spent much of Thursday discussing the fine details of his first managerial posting, with the transfer budget he will be handed believed to be one of the key factors before he made the decision to take over the Glasgow giants. Now he is expected to be unveiled as Rangers boss imminently, with former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson welcoming his appointment.

"When I initially heard the rumours about Steven Gerrard and Rangers I didn’t think for a minute anything would come of it," he told the Daily Record. "So now it looks like they actually might make it happen I have to take my hat off to Dave King and his board for being so bold and ambitious.

"I realise there are concerns about his lack of managerial experience and I understand that. There are risks involved with any appointment, but what you are dealing with here is a guy who has spent his entire career operating at the highest level. "He knows the standards required to be successful at a giant club and if there’s one thing we know about Rangers it’s the standards the club once held dear have been allowed to slip over the last few years. There’s no doubt in my mind if Stevie G and Gary McAllister do walk in through those doors they’ll see it for themselves within minutes.

"There’s no doubt in my mind Gerrard is the right fit for Rangers. I just hope the board give him the assurances he needs to make him feel the same way."

Online Editors