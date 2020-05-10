Steve Parish hopeful Premier League clubs will find consensus on ending season

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is hopeful Premier League clubs will find a consensus on how to end the current season.

There is a division between the 20 clubs over Project Restart’s plans to finish the 2019/20 at neutral venues, with Brighton, Aston Villa and Watford all vocal in their opposition to it.

Clubs will meet for a crunch vote on Monday and Parish hopes they can unite in agreement.

“There are no easy answers, we have to work through it as a collective and I think we will and come out with a consensus in the end,” he said on The Andrew Marr Show.

“(The meeting) is another part of the journey in trying to get football back. We would be derelict in our duty if we did not find a way for the game to come back.

“It may prove beyond us, we have huge challenges in order to get it back to complete the season but we are planning on doing so.”

The Premier League will have a keen eye on how things pan out in Germany, who are due to restart their top two leagues next weekend.

However, that could now be in doubt after Bundesliga 2 side Dynamo Dresden went into a 14-day quarantine after two players tested positive for coronavirus and their match has been postponed.

Parish added: “Hopefully we have the German situation going on, if that is successful that could provide a blueprint for us.

“We are hoping it is successful. Clearly we can see some of the early challenges, they may prove insurmountable.

“The concern for us is if they prove insurmountable now, we may be in for a very, very extended period of not being able to play and that has huge ramifications for the game.”

