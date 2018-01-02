Steve Mounie rues Huddersfield errors in defeat to Leicester

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie admits the Terriers were made to pay for their mistakes in their 3-0 defeat at Leicester.

Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton sunk David Wagner's side at the King Power Stadium on New Year's Day.

Huddersfield have won just twice in their last 11 games but are six points above the Premier League relegation zone ahead of the FA Cup break, when they go to Bolton in the third round on Saturday. But Mounie conceded Huddersfield's errors were punished when Leicester upped the tempo in the second half.

"It's a great team in front of us who played well, when we made a little mistake we paid for it. I'm very disappointed with the result but we keep going," he told the club's official website. "We needed a goal to change the game. Unfortunately we didn't score and when you don't the other team takes more confidence. Some mistakes lost us this game.

"We are prepared for this game because there was some rotation in the team. We had fresh legs, and everyone was prepared for this game. "It was tough, we did well in the first half and had some chances to score; but unfortunately, we didn't."

Boss Wagner felt his side matched Leicester for long spells before conceding twice in seven second-half minutes just before the hour. He added: "Even we know, after 22 games in the Premier League, the small margins decide the game. Unfortunately we weren't able to use the margins in our favour.

"It was a clear result but for 60 minutes it wasn't a clear game."

Press Association