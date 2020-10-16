Steve Finnan auctions off Champions League winning medal and other Liverpool memorabilia

Former Ireland defender Steve Finnan is auctioning off memorabilia from his career including his 2005 Champions League winning medal.

The 44-year-old has kept a low profile since the end of his career but has been working in the area of property development.

However, it has been a challenging time for his business interests and a range of materials from Finnan's career have popped up on auction website Graham Budd Auctions.

They include his medal from the famous game in Istanbul in 2005 (with estimated value of £12,000-£15,000), a signed jersey from the game (£2,000-£2,500), and a replica trophy (£5,000-£7,000).

Expand Close Liverpool's Steve Finnan tackles Ireland team-mate Damien Duff of Chelsea back in 2006 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liverpool's Steve Finnan tackles Ireland team-mate Damien Duff of Chelsea back in 2006

His 2006 FA Cup medal is also on offer (£5,000-7,000).

Various winners or losers medals from the Super Cup, Community Shield, League Cup and World Club Cup are also part of the collection.

Finnan made headlines in 2015 when organisers of a ten year reunion from Istanbul were unable to track him down.

Read More

When he was tracked down by the Liverpool Echo, he said: "I have a property business with my brother Sean which we started 12 years ago. We started off with small refurbs and it has got bigger and bigger.

"A lot of our work is around Wimbledon Village and I’m back living close to where I grew up. I didn’t grow up anywhere as nice as Wimbledon Village but on an estate nearby.

"The business has become relatively successful and that takes up a lot of my time and takes most of my focus. I enjoy it."

However, court papers filed last year suggested that the brothers were in dispute over the business.

Online Editors